Garmin Forerunner 45 with incident detection feature launched in India

Garmin has launched a new fitness-focused smartwatch in India, dubbed Forerunner 45. It is priced at Rs 19,990 and is available in Black and Lava Red colour options. The device is currently available on Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Paytmmall and offline stores.

The company states that the watch has been built especially for runners. It can monitor daily steps, distance covered, calories burned and sleep. The device features an in-built GPS, which acquires satellites quickly to accurately track how far, how fast and where users run.

The device also takes note of its user’s mental well-being with features like all-day stress monitoring and Body Battery energy. The new Body Battery energy monitoring feature uses the data the watch has collected to analyse its user’s energy reserves at any moment so that they can plan their day accordingly and optimise time for activity and rest appropriately.

The watch also comes with the company’s own Garmin Coach 2.0 technology, which will be a user’s personal running coach. It will help users work towards a goal of 5K, 10K or half marathon via an adaptive training plan and step-by-step guidance. It also comes with a built-in 24-hour heart rate monitor that does not require any sort of strap.

Garmin Forerunner 45 also features an incident detection feature which sends a user’s real-time location to your emergency contacts, while at the same time providing the emergency contacts with live tracking.

“Forerunner 45 is another significant addition to the existing forerunner collection. It is a marquee device when it comes to guiding beginners towards an athletic lifestyle. It aims to compel people to run and track their accomplishments, making running an experience in itself and not just a mere fitness activity. The fact that the device has all the key features such as a built-in GPS, heart monitor, VO2 max, incident detection and at the same time is also extremely user-friendly, distinguishes itself from every other tech product in the market. Garmin watches, not only aim to bring technological advancements but also wishes to embark on bringing a positive change in lifestyles,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager – Garmin India.