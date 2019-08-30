Garmin Fenix 6 series smartwatches with PacePro, Power Glass solar charging launched

Garmin has recently unveiled its Fenix 6 series of smartwatches. The latest flagship GPS multisport smartwatch series comprises of Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S and Fenix 6X. The wearables come in thee different sizes of 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm and there are two options between Pro and Sapphire.

Among all these smartwatches, the most premium one is the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar. This smartwatch has a transparent solar charging lens called the Power Glass, which can extend the battery life of the smartwatch. Users of the Fenix 6X Pro Solar can check the solar input right on their wrist realtime and see how much solar energy as been absorbed by the Power Glass. Garmin claims Fenix 6X Pro Solar’s battery performance to be 21 days which can be extended by another three days through its solar charging capabilities.

The Fenix 6 series is packed with a new feature called PacePro which keeps the runner’s pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run a course. There are battery management tools available with customizable Power Manager, along with pre-loaded topographic maps. The watches have the ability to track a wide range of physical activities.

Among the other watches in the series, Garmin Fenix 6S comes with a 1.2-inch display and has QuickFit nylon watch bands. The Fenix 6 series watches come with wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation sensors. It is priced starting at $599.99 (approximately Rs 42,911). There’s also the Fenix 6 that comes with a 1.3-inch display and comes with an option between Steel and Titanium case. Both the Garmin Fenix 6 and the Fenix 6S pack 32GB of internal storage.

The Garmin Fenix 6X is equipped with a 1.4-inch display. Just like the Solar edition, the Garmin Fenix 6X offers the PacePro feature for grade-adjusted guidance while running. It also comes pre-installed with topographic maps for outdoor adventures, ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts, and 41,000 golf courses across the globe.