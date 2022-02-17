Garmin launches Epix watch, Fenix 7 watch series in India: Price, specifications

Garmin has launched its Epix watch and Fenix 7 series of watches in India. The Fenix 7 series also comes with a built-in flashlight. These are premium watches from Garmin, aimed at those who prefer to go on hikes, adventures.

“The Fenix 7 Series and Epix are an amalgamation of premium and style, specially designed for those who love to venture into the unexplored. The smartwatches are also equipped with multiple outdoor and fitness features that will provide the users with valuable insights. Also, the Fenix 7 Solar charging lens provides hassle-free use of the watch for a longer period of time,” Ali Rizvi, director at Garmin India said in a press statement.

Epix watch, Fenix 7 watch series: Price in India

The Fenix 7 series starts at Rs 67,990 for the base Fenix 7 model, with the range-topping Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar starting at Rs 98,999. The Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar will cost Rs 93,990. The Epix model starts at Rs 89,990. All models will be available through a variety of retailers including online on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Garmin distributor Synergiser’s website as well as with brick and mortar retailers like Helios, Just in Time, Decathlon etc.

Garmin Epix watch, Fenix 7 watch series: Features

All watches in the Fenix 7 series will come with scratch-resistant, anti-reflective high standard power sapphire and a highly-permeable mini solar panel. The company says that the devices’ solar efficiency will be twice as high as the previous generation due to the built-in solar panel’s increased surface area and optimisation of solar cells. The devices will also have a claimed 24 days of battery life in its “UltraTrac” Mode and 122 hours in GPS mode.

Both the Fenix 7 series and Epix are built to the US Military’s MIL-STD-810 specifications. Both will come with 24/7 health monitoring factors like Garmin’s Body Battery Energy Monitor. This can measures the body’s energy levels throughout the day.

The watches come with 40 advanced built-in outdoor and indoor sport modes which make them suitable for mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing and more.

The Garmin Epix features an AMOLED screen with a high-resolution touch screen and buttons. This one also has 40 outdoor modes, and also includes support for over 42,000 golf course maps and 2,200 ski resorts around the world.With the Epix watch, Garmin claims the battery will last up to 16 days in the smartwatch mode, but it comes down to 42 hours when GPS mode is turned on.