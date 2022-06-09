Garmin announces Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker

Garmin has announced its Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker in India. The smart fitness tracker comes with advanced sleep tracking features including Garmin’s sleep score and at-glance health stats for pulse oximeter, heart rate monitoring, “body battery” energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking and more.

Compared to the previous generation, the Vivosmart 5 offers 66 per cent more screen space with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface. The tracker also shows the current fitness age of the users, based on their VO2 max, resting heart rate and body mass index. (BMI) This feature is aimed at encouraging users to decrease the figure with increased activity.

The device samples the user’s heart rate multiple times per second throughout the day and offers abnormal high and low heart rate alerts, which can be configured by the users. The device will assess the quality and quantity of sleep based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement, stress levels and more to assign a sleep score to the user. Added to that, it monitors “Body Battery” energy levels, hydration levels and women’s health.

Various sports apps are easily accessible from the device itself. There are applications for swimming, cycling, weight-lifting and other intense activities. The device can be connected to the user’s smartphone’s GPS to accurately track the distance, pace and speed of outdoor walks, runs and bike rides.

It also comes with a safety and tracking feature where the user can hold on to a button for a few seconds to trigger an assistance alert that sends a text message with the user’s location to emergency contacts selected earlier by them.

Compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, the device creates a personalised Morning Report every day, which includes information like sleep score and step goals. It also shows a list of upcoming appointments and weather information.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is available in two colours: Mint and Black. The Mint variant is only available in small and medium sizes while the black variant is also available in a large size. It goes on sale starting June 10 and will cost Rs 14,990. You can find the fitness tracker on Garmin’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and Synergiser.