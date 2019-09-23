Gadget launches: Telefunken 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs, Skullcandy Sesh truly wireless earbud

Gadget launches of the week: Skullcandy has launched Sesh, its new Truly Wireless Earbud in India at a price of Rs 5,999. The Skullcandy Sesh comes with up to 10 hours of battery life. On the other hand, Telefunken has launched two 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs in India at a price of up to Rs 29,999.

Advertising

Here are the latest gadgets that have hit the Indian market this week. Read on:

Skullcandy Sesh

Skullcandy has launched its latest truly wireless earbud called the Skullcandy Sesh. The Skullcandy Sesh is available in three color options – Indigo, Deep Red and Fearless Black. It is the company’s most compact true wireless earbuds to date. Skullcandy said that it has competitively priced the earbuds at Rs 5,999.

The company claims that the Skullcandy Sesh can deliver up to 10 total hours of battery life – 3 hours of battery in each earbud and 7 additional hours in the included charging case. The earbud comes with a single-button interface that provides quick access to a full suite of media controls for music, microphone, calls, and the device assistant.

Advertising

The Skullcandy Sesh comes with an IP55 rating that provides sweat, water, and dust resistance. It is available for sale across Skullcandy’s official website Skullcandy.in and at select retailers.

Telefunken 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs

Telefunken has launched two new 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs. The two TVs comprise of TFK50QS which is having a size of 124cm (49-inch) and is priced at Rs 26,999 and the TFK55KS which is sized at 140cm (55-inch) and costs Rs 29,999.

The new Telefunken TVs have a resolution of 3840×2160. They come with the Quantum Luminit Technology which is fused with HDR 10 to enhance the reds, greens and blues that increases the range of light and expands the brightness and contrast. It also comes with 4K HDR10 and 20W built-in box speakers.

The 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs come with Cloud TV certified AOSP and StreamWall custom-designed UI. They also come with pre-defined certified TV apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, etc. They also support screen mirroring with E-Share. You can connect your smart TV to your smartphone and control with your hand gestures.

The Telefunken 4K Smart TVs also have Content Discovery Engine (CDE) which let the users search their favourite content across the OTT apps right from the homepage.

The TVs run Android 7.0 and come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM. They have multiple connectivity options including three HDMI, two USB, an HDMI ARC, Optical Output etc. which allows the user to connect to their favourite set top box, gaming consoles, USB, high-end soundbars/AV receivers etc.

The Telefunken TVs are equipped with surge protection for power fluctuations and protect itself from overheating and excessive moisture. The TVs are now available with Amazon India.