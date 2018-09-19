Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features

Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera launched in India for a price starting at Rs 1,17,999 Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera launched in India for a price starting at Rs 1,17,999

Fujifilm has launched the Fujifilm X-T3, its new mirrorless camera in India. The new Fujifilm X-T3 (body-only) has been priced at Rs 1,17,999 and it will come in two colour options- Black and Silver. Successor to X-T2, the X-T3 mirrorless model comes with the new X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 image processing engine. The X-Processor engine is claimed to achieve image processing speed nearly three times faster than the current models.

The compact mirrorless camera sports a newly-developed 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor with backside illumination. The X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor has 2.16 million phase detection pixels, more than 4 times compared to current models, as per the company.

It expands the phase detection area to the entire sensor. The low-light autofocus limit has been extended from -1EV to -3EV, enabling accurate autofocus in dimly-lit condition. It comes with a high “S/N ratio” and standard ISO range of 160-12800 that can be extended from 80-51200.

Fujifilm X-T3 features a high-res 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder with a high magnification ratio of 0.75 times. The display time lag is 0.005 seconds and a refresh rate of nearly 100 fps to ensure smooth display of motions.

Meanwhile, the newly developed X-Processor 4 image processing engine is used by the X-T3 to add the new “monochrome adjustment” function to the Film Simulation modes. The latest X-series mirrorless camera also comes with a new ‘Sports Viewfinder mode’ for smooth capture of moving subjects.

With this mode, X-T3 can capture the image of a subject in the area approximately 16.6-megapixel marked in the viewfinder. It features a new ‘Pre-Shoot’ function as well that enables the camera to start shooting a scene when the shutter button is half pressed.

The battery in the Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera is rated to provide up to 390 images as per CIPA standards.

Fujifilm claims that the X-T3 is the first APS-C mirrorless camera that is capable of recording 4K 10-bit video at 60fps. In addition, the support for 10-bit colour depth leverages the amount of colour information by 64 times compared to an 8-bit depth which is combined with 400 per cent (approx 12 stops) dynamic range for capturing shots of rich gradation, the company cited.

The Fujifilm X-T3 body-only comes for a price of Rs 1,17,999, while the Fujifilm X-T3 with 18-55mm lens kit has been priced at Rs 1,49,999. The X-T3 accessory (battery grip) will cost Rs 25,999.

