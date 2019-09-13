Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera for beginners launched at $700

Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera for beginners has been launched. It is priced at $700 (approximately Rs 50,000) and will be made available in the US starting October 24. The camera comes bundled with a Fujinon XC15-45mm F3.5- 5.6 OIS PZ kit lens.

Advertising

Key features include a new sensor, more PDAF points, higher framerate at 4K recording and a new ‘Bright Mode’.

The camera features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor with 425 PDAF points. It sports a 3.5-inch touchscreen, which can be flipped out and fully articulated. It can now, record 4K videos at 30fps.

New modes include a ‘Bright Mode’ and a ‘Light Trail Mode’. The Bright Mode has been added to the camera’s Advanced SR Auto function, which allows users to take images in HDR and then tweak parameters, for a brighter and more vivid image. Whereas, the Light Trail Mode has been added to the Scene Position selection and can capture light trails of various objects.

Advertising

Also Read: Fujifilm GFX 100 costs Rs 7.8 lakh, but then it has a 102MP sensor

Fujifilm X-A7 has a native ISO range of 100-25,600. It can shoot RAW images with a burst shooting rate of 6fps. It also comes with support for the company’s Camera Remote app, which lets users transfer files and use their smartphones as a remote viewfinder.

The company claims that the camera is rated to deliver 440 shots per charge. Connectivity options include a Mini-HDMI port, a Micro-USB port, Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11n.