Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay instant camera launched at Rs 13,799

Fujifilm has launched the first-ever hybrid instant camera dubbed as Instax Mini LiPlay in India. The latest camera from Fujifilm comes with an LCD display screen and wireless connectivity which enables the user to print photos directly from their smartphone.

Advertising

The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay is a new addition to the company’s Instax range of instant cameras which lets the users print the photos immediately on the spot. The Mini LiPlay lets users review the images captured by them on the device and lets them choose the photos to print. It also comes with a sound recorder that can record up to 10 seconds of audio, which the company said can then be printed along with the photo in the form of a QR code.

Priced at Rs 13,799, the Instax Mini LiPlay it is available for sale in three colour options. It also comes with a Direct Print function which allows the users to print any photograph from their smartphones on an Instax mini photo film. Apart from this, the camera also comes with a Remote Shooting function with the help of the Liplay smartphone app that releases the shutter while the user is standing away from the camera.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay supports mini films which are credit card sized along with a new metallic Instax mini film CONFETTI and Instax square film Star-illumination, available in two designs, adding a touch of creativity to photos.

Advertising

Also Read | Hifiman TWS600 Bluetooth earphones launched in India at Rs 12,999

“The all-in-one instax LiPlay has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement the needs of these young customers,” Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said in a statement.