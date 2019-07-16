Fujifilm GFX 100 costs Rs 7.8 lakh, but then it has a 102MP sensor

Fujifilm showcased its medium-format mirrorless camera, the GFX 100 back in May. Now, the company has launched the camera in India priced at Rs 7,86,999.

Key features of the Fujifilm GFX 100 include a 102MP sensor, 4K video recording, PDAF and in-body image stabilisation.

Fujifilm GFX 100 uses a full-sized body and weighs approximately 1.36 KGs. It comes with a secondary shutter button and dial on the bottom right corner. The camera sports a 3.2-inch touchscreen along with a removable OLED EVF. It is built out of a magnesium alloy and has dust and weather resistance.

It comes with a 102MP BSI CMOS sensor which is powered by the company’s own X-Processor 4 image processor. This according to the company is the world’s first medium format camera to have such a huge sensor while retaining PDAF and 5-axis in-body stabilisation.

Fujifilm GFX 100 also supports 4K video shooting up to 30 fps with an output of 10-bit 4:2:2 uncompressed footage over HDMI. Other features include an ISO range of 100-12,800, support for 16-bit RAW files, a Type-C USB port and two SD card slots with support for up to UHS-II speeds.

“With the launch of GFX100, we have achieved a great milestone in our digital camera business,” said Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, in a statement. “I am optimistic that the launch will further enhance our presence in India and we will continue introducing cameras that deliver an unparalleled standard of optical brilliance that is sure to delight a photographer’s fantasy.”