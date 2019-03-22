Fresh images of AirPower wireless charging mat spotted on Apple website

It seems Apple may be working towards launching its long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat if latest images and references within the code of their website are any indicator.

An image of an AirPower mat with an iPhone XS and an AirPods case was spotted on the Australian website of Apple, Gadgets 360 reported.

The references to this particular image were also found in the source code for the company’s US website. Even though the image was not displayed.

“The image doesn’t show up as the styling isn’t fully formed, but we managed to pull the image straight off Apple’s servers,” 9to5Mac said in a report.

AirPower mat is able to charge three devices simultaneously, but Apple has depicted it with just an iPhone and AirPods for marketing.

A lot of people had expected announcement related to AirPower, following the iMac, iPad Air and iPad mini, and second-generation AirPods, but that has not happened.

To recall, Apple had announced AirPower way back in 2017 during the launch of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series. It was expected to bring a major change in the field of wireless devices, due to its ability to charge multiple devices and accessories.

It is still unclear when Apple will finally decide to roll out the device.