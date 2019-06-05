Fossil Sport smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 3100, WearOS launched in India

Fossil Sport has been launched in India, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and the latest version of WearOS. Priced at Rs 17,995, Fossil Sport will be pitched against the likes of Apple Watch Series 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Huawei Watch GT.

There are two sizes to choose from – 41mm and 43mm – both of which come with a nylon and aluminium case. It comes in six colorways and there are 28 new silicone watch straps to choose from as well. Fossil claims it is its lightest smartwatch yet.

The watch sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display (390 ppi) and is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. With the Snapdragon Wear 3100, the Sport gets longer battery life as well as new ambient mode. Fossil says the watch should last 24 hours on a single charge depending on use, with an additional two days possible when battery save mode is turned on.

The watch also comes with a heart rate monitor, built-in NFC, and 4GB of internal storage. The Fossil Sport runs on the latest version of Wear OS, which is easier to navigate. Fossil Sport will work with devices running iOS 9.3+ or Android 4.4+. It connects via Bluetooth and supports wireless syncing with magnetic charging.

Despite being around for years, WearOS-powered smartwatches have failed to become an alternative to Apple Watch. According to the latest IDC report, Apple leads the global wearable market followed by Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung and Fitbit.