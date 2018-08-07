Fossil Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR smartwatches with built-in GPS, NFC launched in India: Price, specifications

Fossil Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR launched in India for a price starting at Rs 19,995 Fossil Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR launched in India for a price starting at Rs 19,995

Fossil has launched its latest smartwatches from the Fossil Q lineup. The fourth-generation smartwatches from Fossil come with a bunch of features that were missing on the previous iteration. The all-new Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR come equipped with heart rate tracker, NFC payment and built-in GPS. The fourth-gen Fossil Q smartwatches are launched in India for a price of Rs 19,995 and Rs 21,995 respectively. They will be available for purchase in the country by the end of October 2018.

The latest Wear OS models from Fossil can track heart rate across ‘multiple types of workouts’ using Google Fit. The smartwatches come with watch faces that can display beats-per-minute. Both the fourth-gen Fossil Q smartwatch feature a touchscreen display and run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform.

The Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR promise a day’s worth of battery life depending on usage. It comes with NFC for mobile payment, however, the Wear OS smartwatches are compatible only with Google Pay. Besides monitoring heart rate, these smart wearables from Fossil can also track walks, runs, cycle rides and other activities. In terms of design and size, the Q Venture features a 40mm casing and 18mm interchangeable straps, while the Q Explorist HR comes with a 45mm casing and 22mm straps.

“Since our entry to the smartwatch market, it has always been our first priority to be nimble and adapt quickly to innovations – both in technology and design,” said Steve Evans, EVP of Fossil. “We know a lot of watch wearers have both a traditional watch and some kind of an activity tracker— by adding significant features in terms of technology, without compromising our design standards, this new generation of smartwatch will provide consumers with one device that fits all of their needs. Ensuring the best possible experience for our customers has always been important, which drove the innovation of this product; we cannot wait to see the consumer response around the globe,” he added.

