Fossil Mood Watch with colour changing dial launched: Price, availability

Fossil Mood Watch is a part of the company’s Archival Collection back from the 1990’s

Fossil is bringing back its 1996 classic: The Mood Watch as a limited edition. The watch utilises the company’s colour-changing dial to reflect the mood of the wearer based on the wearer’s heart rate. The Mood Watch is priced at Rs 8,995 and will be sold on Fossil India’s official website.

The men and women versions of the watch will be made available in India starting October 2018. Only 854 units of the watch are being produced to be sold globally. The Mood Watch’s colour changing dial is encased inside a minimal silver coloured case attached to an amber leather strap. The watch is a part of Fossil’s Archival Collection back from the 1990’s.

Fossil Mood Watch comes with a range of six colour moods – black, blue green, dark blue, green, amber green and amber (Nervous/Tense). The black colour shows anxiousness/excitability, blue green colour shows relaxation/calmness, dark blue colour represents happiness/love, green represents sensitiveness, amber green represents being troubled/uneasiness, lastly, the amber colour represents nervousness/tension.

The new Fossil Mood watch features a Quartz movement and comes with 5 ATM water resistance. The company says that the watch is wearable around household sinks or while swimming in shallow water.

Fossil Mood comes with the capability of swapping the straps. The watch originally ships with a 16mm amber leather strap. Consumers can purchase compatible 16mm watch straps from Fossil’s official website and Fossil partner stores in the offline market.

