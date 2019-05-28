Fossil unveils BMW watch collections in India, price starts at 10,995

Fossil has launched its new collection of watches in collaboration with BMW in India. The watches come in BMW M Motorsport collection, which is priced starting at Rs 10,995 and BMW Collection, which will cost Rs 16,995 onwards respectively. To recall, Fossil group announced its partnership with BMW in August last year.

Fossil said in a press statement that its BMW Collection essentially combines sports and luxury design, and will be available in four colour options – silver, red, black and cashmere. Meanwhile, the BMW M Motorsport Collection features a more sporty design with ‘M Motor’ sport stripes that stand out.

In the past, Fossil has collaborated with Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Diesel, Armani Exchange, and more brands for watches. The company, which has been acquired by Google for $40 million, launched seven smartwatches in India in December last year. The watches were unveiled in collaboration with different brands like Skagen, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Diesel, Armani Exchange.

The entire range includes Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR; Skagen Falster 2; Michael Kors Access Runway; Emporio Armani Connected; A|X Armani Exchange Connected and Diesel Full Guard. The price starts at Rs 19,995. The smartwatches are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform and run Google’s WearOS.

“We are delighted to have partnered with one of the world’s leading players in automotive design – BMW, to create dynamic timepieces. Fossil and BMW are both very committed to delivering distinctive designs and excellent craftsmanship to their customers. These shared values between the two brands form the very basis of our partnership. We are certain that the BMW X Fossil collections will further enhance the brand legacies by offering world-class timepieces to watch enthusiasts all around the globe,” Johnson Verghese Managing Director, Fossil Group, India said in a press statement.