Fossil launches new smartwatches powered by WearOS, price starts at Rs 19,995

Fossil Group has launched as many as seven new smartwatches in India. All these smartwatches belong to different brands like Skagen, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Diesel, Armani Exchange. The list includes: Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR; Skagen Falster 2; Michael Kors Access Runway; Emporio Armani Connected; A|X Armani Exchange Connected and Diesel Full Guard. The range starts at Rs 19,995.

All seven smartwatches are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform and run Google’s WearOS. The new range comes with features like heart-rate tracking, untethered GPS, swim-proof functionality, magnetic charging, interchangeable straps, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Out of seven smartwatches, the Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR are Fossil branded. Both come with colorful round OLED touchscreens and extensive collection of different watch faces. Skagen Falster 2, on the other hand, is lighter and thinner than the original Flaster. The WearOS-powered smartwatch comes with a 1.9-inch touchscreen, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, customisable watch faces, interchangeable watch faces, and compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4.

Next up is Michael Kors Access Runway, a fully-baked touchscreen smartwatch powered by WearOS by Google. The stylish watch features a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, a 1.19-inch touchscreen, a silver-tone stainless steel case, and the 300mAh battery. The premium looking smartwatch will work with both Android and iPhones. Unfortunately, none of the above-mentioned smartwatches are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100, Qualcomm’s next-generation smartwatch platform.