Fossil’s new Hybrid HR watch is not your traditional smartwatch – here’s why

Fossil has launched its new Hybrid HR smartwatch in India. It comes with a varied dial and strap options. The company claims that the watch has a battery life of two weeks. It is priced at Rs 14,995 for the base variant and is currently available on Amazon.

The company has launched five variants of the watch, with different dials and straps (leather, silicone and stainless steel) to suit different genders and preferences. It comes with a 27mm display to show text alerts, step count, heart rate and weather, along with two mechanical hands to show the time.

Key features of the Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch include an always-on display, heart rate monitoring, real-time weather, call and text previews, and activity and sleep tracking.

Other features include custom goal tracking, workout modes, auto-time selection, secondary time zone, music control, notification and app alerts, alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, find your phone, and more.

The watch comes with 3ATM water resistance. It is compatible with smartphones running iOS 10 and above, and Android 5.0 and above.

The company claims that the device has a battery life of over two weeks on a single charge and can be charged fully within 50 minutes.

“We know our customers desire both form and function. They have loved how our hybrid smartwatches look like a watch, but act like a smartwatch, but have requested additional ways to stay connected,” said Steve Evans, EVP Fossil.

