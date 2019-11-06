Fossil HR is a hybrid smartwatch with two weeks battery life

Fossil has launched a new hybrid smartwatch, dubbed Fossil HR. It consists of both the physical watch hands and a low-power always-on display. The device is priced at $195 (approximately Rs 13,844) and is currently available in the US. the company hasn’t divulged any details regarding its India launch.

Fossil HR, unlike the company’s other smartwatches, consists of a low-power monochromatic display, which can show the user their daily activity, weather information and app notifications.

This is the first time the company has used a display to show notifications in its hybrid watch series. Earlier the company used the watch hands to display notifications.

Due to the Fossil HR coming with a screen, it is able to provide users with much more information than its earlier hybrid watches. The watch runs the company’s own Hybrid HR platform rather than Google’s Wear OS platform.

The company claims that the watch can show its users the number of steps they have walked, their heart rate, weather information and notification previews. However, keep in mind that the watch doesn’t come with a GPS sensor, which means that the step tracking might be inaccurate.

The device is backed by a 55mAh battery, which the company claims can be fully charged within 60 minutes. It also states that the watch can function for around two weeks on a full charge.