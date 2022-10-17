Fossil launches Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch: Price, specifications

Fossil announced the launch of its Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch, which is built on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform and will come with Google Wear OS 3. The watch will come with an updated user interface, redesigned watch navigation and improved health and wellness metrics.

The watch comes with 1.29-inch always-on touchscreen display and configurable buttons. It has 8GB of onboard storage and 1GB of RAM. According to Fossil, it is water resistant up to 3 ATM. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, and NFC SE. The watch’s sensors include an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a compass, an altimeter, a PPG Heart Rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, an Off-body IR sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch will come with a newly-designed 44mm case in three different styles, including black IP, silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold-tone stainless steel. It comes with three new watch faces— Wellness Gauge, which will be exclusive to the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, Heritage Wellness and Heritage GMT. These watch faces take inspiration from analogue watch faces while also highlighting key wellness stats.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch launches globally on October 17 and will be available for a price of Rs 24,245. The company also sells different kinds of silicone straps at Rs 2,432 each. It will be available on Fossil’s website and through select Fossil retail stores.