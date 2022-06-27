Fossil launches Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with 2 week battery life, Alexa support in India

Fossil has launched the Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch in India. The smartwatch series is looked to combine the design language of a traditional watch along with the features of smartwatches. These features include Alexa support, a new SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and more. Along with the smartwatch, Fossil is also introducing a redesigned Fossil Smartwatches companion app which according to the company, comes with more features, functionality and an improved user experience.

The Gen 6 Hybrid is pre-loaded with Alexa, allowing users to set reminders, add items to their shopping list, control lights etc. by giving voice common inputs through the new microphone on the smartwatch. Users can also see Alexa responses on the readout display. The smartwatch also comes with new SpO2 and heart rate sensors that unlocks more functionality for the health-conscious.

The latest generation of the smartwatch series also comes with a redesigned display that is more user-friendly according to the company. The app launcher, workout selection screens and other screens with selection options now follow the smartwatch’s circular design and utilise the mechanical watch hands as pointers, making the display easier to read.

Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches come in two design variants inspired by Fossil’s traditional watches Machine and Stella. Gen 6 Hybrid Machine comes with a 45 mm case with a knurled top ring and pushers, inspired by traditional industrial machining techniques. This style is available in black, silver-tone or ‘smoke’ with a brushed 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or a silicone strap.

Gen 6 Hybrid Stella features a 40.5 mm case and is designed with a ‘coin-edge’ top ring with 150 hand-placed crystals on most styles and bevelled mechanical hands. It is available in rose gold-tone, silver-tone and two-tone colour options and can be had with a 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or silicone strap. Machine and Stella models can be customised with other 24mm and 18mm straps respectively and all the watches in the series have customisable watch faces.

Gen 6 Hybrid watches will be available on Fossil’s website and through select Fossil retail stores. They will start at Rs 17,633 for leather and silicon strap styles and Rs 19,173 for bracelet-style watches. The new update to the Fossil Smartwatches app adds features like allowing users to personalise their home screen, customise their watch and see many different stats all on one screen with “Stats-at-a-glance.”