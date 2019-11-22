Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 3100, Wear OS launched at Rs 22,995

Fossil has launched its Gen 5 touchscreen smartwatch with new speaker functionality, smart battery modes, and more. The new Gen 5 smartwatch offers 8GB, which is double compared to the previous-generation smartwatch. The RAM is 1GB. Fossil’s new smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and runs the latest Google’s Wear OS.

Fossil Gen 5 touchscreen smartwatch will be available for a price of Rs 22,995. It can be bought in six colour combinations of black, smoke, and rose gold. It sports a 44 mm case size made of stainless steel. The smartwatch gets a 1.3-inch touchscreen digital display. The straps and bracelets are interchangeable.

Fossil Gen 5 is compatible with iOS 10 or higher and Android 4.4 or higher except for Go edition. It is also swimproof up to 3 ATM. The smartwatch is said to offer more than 24 hours of battery life and multiple days with the company’s proprietary ‘Extended Battery Mode’. The smartwatch can be synced wirelessly and it supports magnetic charging as well. Sensors on the Gen 5 include Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, and Microphone.

Among the key features of Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is ‘Extended Battery Mode’ that offers four battery life pre-sets to allow users to extend battery life to multiple days on a single charge on their device, according to the company. Even with the extended battery mode turned on, essential features like notifications and heart rate can be accessed.

Fossil Gen 5 also features ‘Daily Mode’ that lets users experience features such as always-on screen. While the ‘Custom Mode’ allows users to manage battery optimisation settings manually. There’s also ‘Time-Only Mode’ which users can switch on to see only time on their smartwatch for when it runs low on battery. To access various modes, users can swipe down from the top on the home screen and tap the battery icon.

Thanks to speaker, users can also take calls on the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. It also supports voice-based smart assistants such as Google Assistant. The ability to answer tethered calls will come later in the fall for iPhone users. More functions supported on the watch are sound alerts for notifications, alarms, times, etc; ability to play third-party music from the watch, listen to Google Translate speak out translations.