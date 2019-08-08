Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch with built-in speaker, Google Wear OS launched

Fossil has launched its Gen 5 smartwatch. The latest smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform and runs on Google’s Wear OS. The Gen 5 smartwatch comes with a built-in speaker that allows the user to answer a call straight from their watch.

Advertising

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch comes with 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage space. It is priced at $295 (approximately Rs 20,883) and is currently available for pre-order in the US, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). The smartwatch will go on sale in these places on August 26. Apart from this, Fossil has stated that the smartwatch is ‘coming soon’ to APAC (Asia Pacific) regions.

The Gen 5 smartwatch features a circular design and has a 1.28 inch AMOLED screen with 44mm case size. The case is 12mm thick. The wearable device also comes with new battery modes that promise a battery life for multiple days.

The Fossil Gen 5 supports 22mm watch straps. The smartwatch’s sensors include accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, heart rate, NFC, and GPS. The device is also waterproof up to 30 meters.

Advertising

Also Read|Fossil Sport smartwatch review: A watch for all seasons

“As a direct result of consumer feedback, we’re incredibly excited to be able to offer our first-ever proprietary apps that offer an extended battery life and increased iPhone compatibility, which is always top-of-mind with our consumers around the globe,” Steve Evans, EVP, Fossil Group said in a statement.