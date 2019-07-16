Flybot Active wireless earphones with IPX7 rating launched in India: Price, specifications

Flybot has launched its first truly wireless waterproof Bluetooth earphones in India dubbed, Flybot Active. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and is currently available exclusively on Amazon.

The earphones come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, with which the company claims users can use them while swimming for up to 30 minutes. These can be used for six hours on a single charge and come with a remote and in-built microphone with the help of which users can pick up and answer calls.

Flybot Active utilise 8mm drivers, which according to the company deliver an immersive sound experience. These also come with an optimised acoustic chamber along with a microphone solution, which helps them deliver an advanced noise suppression and voice enhancement for every type of environment.

In terms of connectivity, Flybot Active comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a range of 10 meters. Additionally, they support Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

The earbuds come with a 40mAh battery, whereas, the charging case has a battery of 620mAh. The company claims that the earbuds take two hours to get fully charged and have a standby time of 180 hours. They come with approximately four hours of calling time and around six hours of playing time.

“Flybot is geared up for a big splash in India with new product launches to stand tall among the top 10 players in the country. We are glad to announce our 1st flagship product – Flybot Active, which is the water-resistant Bluetooth earbud that offers compelling specifications at an attractive price. We intend to establish a stronger connect with the youth and continue fulfilling their requirements in the times to come,” said Kartik Agarwal, CEO, Flybot.