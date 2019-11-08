Flipkart to manufacture and sell Nokia branded smart TVs in India

Flipkart has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Nokia to launch Nokia branded smart TVs in India. The company states that the eCommerce platform apart from the distribution will also be handling the manufacturing of the smart TVs in the country.

The company will also be handling the promotions and research-backed product development of the smart TVs. Flipkart has said that it has conducted market research to determine features for the Nokia TV range, which include adding JBL-powered audio systems.

This is a similar arrangement as to the one Nokia has entered in with HMD Global for its smartphones. Nokia will be licensing its name to Flipkart for manufacturing and selling its TVs for a fee. Details about the deal are currently scarce.

To recall, Nokia did foray into the line of widescreen TVs back in the mid-90s, however, its efforts did not manage to go mainstream. But, this might change now, considering many smartphone brands like Motorola, OnePlus are doing the same and finding success in it.

Neither of the companies has provided a timeline as to when they might be looking to launch the new smart TVs. However, considering that they have made the partnership announcement, the devices might launch pretty soon.

In related news, Flipkart recently launched its own streaming stick similar to the Amazon Fire TV stick in India under its MarQ sub-brand. The device is named MarQ TurboStream and is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 3,499.