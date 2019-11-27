Flipkart to launch Nokia branded smart TVs on December 5

Flipkart has officially bought the rights to manufacture and sell Nokia branded televisions in India. The company has now started sending out launch event invites to the media for the launch of the said televisions in India on December 5.

This is the eCommerce platform’s second collaboration with a big name brand for televisions, the first one being, Motorola. Flipkart launched Motorola branded smart TVs, which are manufactured and distributed by them back in September.

The invite does not reveal much about the products, the company will be launching at the event. It only reveals the date and the venue.

Flipkart has already announced that the Nokia branded smart TVs will be made in India by Flipkart and will sell exclusively on the eCommerce platform. Apart from this we already know that the aforementioned Nokia branded smart TVs will come with JBL powered audio systems. Other than this details are scarce and will be revealed at the time of the launch.

This is a similar arrangement as to the one Nokia has entered in with HMD Global for its smartphones. Nokia will be licensing its name to Flipkart for manufacturing and selling its TVs for a fee.

This will be a comeback for Nokia in the television market, to recall, the company did foray into the line of widescreen TVs back in the mid-90s, however, its efforts did not manage to go mainstream.