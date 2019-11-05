Flipkart MarQ TurboStream with Android Pie launched in India

Flipkart has launched its own streaming stick, dubbed MarQ TurboStream under its ‘MarQ by Flipkart’ sub-brand. It is priced at Rs 3,499 and is currently available on the eCommerce platform.

MarQ TurboStream runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It comes with support for providing full HD content at a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at 60 frames per second (fps). The device features 1GB of RAM paired with 8GB of internal storage.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the MarQ TurboStream comes with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequencies. It also supports Dolby Digital Audio and comes with a voice-controlled remote with integrated Google Assistant.

The device also comes with a Chromecast built-in, allowing users to cast their smartphone/laptop screens onto their TVs.

It will go up against streaming sticks the Amazon Fire TV stick, Airtel Xstream stick and more in the Indian market.

“Flipkart’s Private Brands strategy has always focused on helping our consumers realise their aspirations, without having to compromise on design or their budget. Appetite for streaming devices and Smart TVs has been growing in India, particularly outside the top metros. The MarQ TurboStream is designed for these customers, to help them turn their regular TVs into Smart TVs. With the Android operating system being so popular in the country, the user interface of our streaming device will be familiar and will help customers adapt to the new technology quickly. Through this latest offering, we are once again bringing to the Indian market a product of unmatched quality, crafted to meet the needs of our consumers.” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President – Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart.