Flipkart launches Nokia Bluetooth headset T2000, TWS ANC T3110 in India: Price, specifications

The new range of audio devices will be available to purchase from Flipkart starting April 9 (Image source: Flipkart)

Flipkart has announced the launch of Nokia’s latest lineup of Bluetooth Headsets and True wireless earphones. Users will be able to purchase the neckband at a price of Rs 1,999, while the TWS earphones will be priced at Rs 3,999. The products will be available to purchase from Flipkart starting April 9.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset and comes with 11mm driver. The device features Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression technology, which is said to minimise background noise and improve the audio experience while taking calls using the headset.

The device also comes with Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology, which is said to deliver 24-bit HD Bluetooth audio. The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and offers a battery life of up to 14 hours.

The headset comes with a rapid charging feature with nine hours of playback in just 10 minutes charge. Users can switch between two different devices using the ‘hop mode’, by double-tapping.

Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110

The Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 support active noise cancellation (ANC) and come with waterproof IPX7 certification, which means the device can survive accidental splashes. The TWS earphone comes with 12.5 mm drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.1.

They offer a battery backup of 5.5 hours on their own, and 22 hours when used with the charging case when ANC is turned off. When ANC is active the device is said to last for 4.5 hours on its own and up to 18 hours when using the charging case.