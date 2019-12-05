Flipkart launches Nokia-branded 55-inch 4K TV starting at Rs 41,999 in India

Flipkart introduces Nokia-branded 55-inch 4K TV starting at Rs 41,999 in India. It comes with audio powered by JBL. Flipkart introduces Nokia-branded 55-inch 4K TV starting at Rs 41,999 in India. It comes with audio powered by JBL.

Flipkart has introduced its Nokia-branded 55-inch 4K TV starting at Rs 41,999. The Flipkart-Nokia branded TV also comes with audio powered by JBL. Flipkart’s Aadarsh Menon, SVP for Private brands and Electronics, also said at the event that the team planned to launch more television sets with the Nokia branding in the future. But he did not specify when and at what price points.

Previously, Flipkart had partnered with Motorola to launch a slew of Smart TVs, across various screen sizes, starting at Rs 13,999 and going up all the way to Rs 64,999.

“We have seen gaps in this TV product category and our customers told us they were not happy with the audio and the video quality. This is why we have partnered with Nokia and JBL to provide a TV with the best display and audio,” Menon said during the launch.

The Flipkart SVP indicated that the company will be more aggressive in the smart TV category going forward since this is where they see maximum potential for growth. It already sells smart TVs under its own private label called MarQ.

“We are expanding the long standing Nokia brand purpose and this is a new cornerstone for us. So why did we decide to launch in India? This is a market where our brand is most loved, trusted for path-breaking technology. Flipkart has in-depth understanding of consumers and big reach, which is why we partnered with them,” Vipul Mehrotra, VP for brand partnerships at Nokia, said during the announcement.

The Nokia 55-inch 4K TV costs Rs 41,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting December 10 at 12 noon. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Flipkart’s Nokia 55-inch 4K TV price in India, sale date

The Nokia 55-inch 4K TV costs Rs 41,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting December 10 at 12 noon. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent off on all prepaid transactions. It is also selling complete TV protection for three years at Rs 999, similar to how it offers mobile protection for Rs 999.

Nokia 55-inch 4K TV specifications

The Nokia-branded 55-inch 4K TV runs Android 9.0 and comes with a stock Android TV interface like we also saw on the Motorola television sets as well. The Nokia TV has slim bezels and a chrome pedestal, though there is the option of wall mounting as well. Flipkart is offering both the TV stand and the wall mount to customers.

The TV’s remote comes with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Google Play Google Assistant and YouTube. There’s no specific software play or special app-based remote for this like we have seen from other brands such as OnePlus, which has its own remote control app as well.

(Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Nokia 55-inch 4K LED display comes with Dolby Vision certification and Flipkart says this is an A+ grade panel (which means a high quality grade), and typically these are supposed to be slightly better than standard IPS panels. The company also claimed the new Nokia TV has support for Wide Colour Gamut and Intelligent Dimming. Maximum brightness on the TV is 400 nits.

The TV also comes with MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation) technology, which is turned on by default in the settings. MEMC allows for smoother motion on the TV and while it is great for when watching sports content, it can interfere with cinema experience.

The Nokia TV comes with JBL audio with deep base and Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It has 24W sound output with two speakers on the front. The Nokia Smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor coupled with 2.25GB of RAM and has 16GB storage in total.

The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0 with ability to connect five devices at once, and advanced data saving functionality. The TV has three HDMI ports, of which two are HMDI 2.0 ports and one is a HDMI 1.4 port. It also comes with two USB ports, an Ethernet port and in-built WiFi as well.

Regarding after sales service, Flipkart said the servicing for the TV would be handled by its Jeeves Service Centres. The company claims to have 500 services centres across India.

