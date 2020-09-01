Flipkart Days sale begins: Discount on Smart TVs, headphones, laptops and others

Flipkart's Flipstart sale is from September 1 to September 3

Flipkart’s Flipstart Days sale is live starting from September 1 to September 3. During the sale, there will be discounts and offers available on electronic devices of a range of brands on the e-commerce website and app.

There is an instant 10 per cent discount for customers using the Bank of Baroda Credit Card and Federal Bank Card. The maximum discount per card is Rs 1,000 whereas the minimum transaction it will be applicable for is Rs 1,500. The offer is available on all categories except mobiles and groceries during the duration of the sale.

If you are looking to buy a laptop for work, studying or gaming, there is up to 30 per cent discount available on select few best selling and newly launched devices.

Headphones and speakers have been in high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. They can be used for work calls, listening movies, or exclusively for gaming. Bluetooth speakers from brands like Boat, JBL is available too. Up to 70 per cent off is available on these products.

Movie theatres have been closed for months now and movies have been releasing online on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and others. If you are looking to enhance your movie-watching experience at home, Flipkart is offering up to 60 per cent off on home theatres. Also if you want to upgrade to a Smart TV, the starting price is Rs 8,999. You can choose a TV size according to your budget, viewing distance, operating system, and brand preference.

ALSO READ | Looking for a 32-inch TVs under Rs 15,000? Here’s our pick

People have also turned to photography or content creation from the comfort of their homes during the lockdown. Also, most office meetings are virtual now. In that case, having a camera, tripod and accessories can be a great option. These accessories will be starting from Rs 999.

There are also a few new launches during the sale days including the Compaq Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart Android TVs that has been unveiled in two different sizes.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd