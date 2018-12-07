Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson and more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is now live with deals and discounts on products across several categories like electronics, appliances, mobiles, fashion, home, furniture and more. The sale, which ends December 8, has also listed deals on TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, and iFFALCON, and Vu. The price range from Rs 19,000 to Rs 55,000, though during the sale period, the TVs will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,499 thanks to discounts. Let us take a look at the TV options to consider during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale:

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch at a price of Rs 21,999

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43-inch) will be available at a price of Rs 21,999. This is one of the top budget options to look at as it comes with a Full HD (1080p) display, a quad-core Amlogic processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/ n, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS sound. The TV also supports HDR 10.

Xiaomi has tied-up with over 10 OTT partners, including Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, among others for content. Around 80 per cent of the content is free, available in multiple regional languages.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch at a price of Rs 49,999

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro can be bought at a price of Rs 49,999. It ships with the Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in in order to the Google Voice Search. It also comes with a remote, which has a dedicated voice control button. The 55-inch TV has an LED display with a 3840 x 2160 4K HDR panel and an ultra-thin 4.9mm profile. It sports 16W stereo speaker and DTS-HD surround sound.

Powered by a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-T830 GPU, the TV comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. It supports Dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. Connectivity ports include 3 HDMI ports (1 ARC), 2 USB ports, 1 S/PDIF port, and 1 Ethernet port.

Vu Iconium 43-inch 4K Smart TV at a price of Rs 24,999

Vu Iconium 43-inch 4K Smart TV has a metal frame design with in-built box speakers and 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also supports 4K HDR technology. The TV runs Android 7.0 Nougat Smart UI and has a remote control that includes shortcut buttons for YouTube, Hotstar, Vu’s app store, etc. The company’s app store has been customised for its TVs and lists videos, music, games, news, social networking, etc.

The TV also allows users to stream content from apps like Hotstar, Netflix, etc. The Eshare feature lets people users their Android or iOS device as a remote as well as share photos, videos, and music to the TV. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and LAN cable support to access the Internet.

Thomson B9 Pro 40-inch Full HD Smart TV at a price of Rs 17,499

Thomson B9 Pro is a 40-inch TV with a custom smart OS that’s built on top of Android. The display has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with 60Hz refresh rate. The TV comes with several pre-installed apps like YouTube, Netflix, Facebook, Gmail etc. Connectivity options are plenty with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, coaxial audio/video ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a LAN port.

For its asking price, it offers a decent sized screen along with a good bunch of smart features and connectivity options. The video file format support is good too, as we observed in our review.

iFFALCON 32-inch HD Smart TV at a price of Rs 13,499

The company claims the iFFALCON 32F2A is the world’s first 32-inch HD-ready, Google-certified Android TV with an AI assistant at this price point. The TV runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo, with Android TV UI on top.

This is a 32-inch HD-ready TV that features a LED panel with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own IPQ Engine, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The TV allows users to install apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar etc directly onto the TV. It features a 20W speaker and includes Wi-Fi, Miracast, Ethernet, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports for connectivity.