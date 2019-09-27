Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung’s Frame TV to sell at Rs 84,990

Barely a day after smartphone maker OnePlus launched its much-awaited OnePlus TV range, Samsung today announced its ‘The Frame’ QLED TV is going to be available for Rs 84,990 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Customers who buy The Frame QLED TV by doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will be receiving an additional instant cashback of Rs 5,000.

Originally launched at Rs 1,19,999, The Frame QLED TV (55-inch) by Samsung will be available on Flipkart as well as on Samsung’s official online store during Big Billion Days sale from September 29-October 4. Customers can get this giant TV at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,541. Samsung is providing a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and a two-year warranty on the panel.

The Frame by Samsung comes with QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that comes with over 1,200 artworks. It also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. It is a Netflix recommended TV.

It comes with motion and brightness sensors which detects the users’ presence and turns the display of the TV into artwork. When the user leaves, it automatically turns off to save energy. The TV also adjusts the screen brightness by detecting the ambient light.

The TV is compatible with Bixby and Google Assistant, which allows the users to change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with just their voice.

The TV is powered by Samsung’s 4 Core Quantum Processor paired with 1.7 GHz clock speed. The TV can be connected wirelessly with a range of smart devices and make them work together with SmartThings App and One Remote Control. It also has built-in AirPlay 2 which will let the users stream or share content from Apple devices to TV. The Frame QLED TV also runs the Apple TV App, that provides the Apple TV+ video subscription service.

“The Samsung Frame QLED TV is a special launch for us during the much-anticipated The Big Billion Days and is a key introduction in the premium television segment, available at a very attractive price. We are confident that the advanced specs, quality performance and attractive price point will delight our customers,” Hari Kumar, Senior Director – Large Appliances, Flipkart said in a statement.