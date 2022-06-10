Flexnest launches new smart Elliptical cross trainer: Flextrainer+

Flexnest is expanding its smart health equipment in the Indian market with a new Smart Elliptical Cross Trainer. The Flextrainer+ is priced at Rs 64,999 and adds to the company’s portfolio of other smart home gym equipment such as the Flexbike (read our review here) and Flexrower. The device is currently listed up for pre-order on the company’s website.

“The success of the Flexbikes and Flexrowers proved India’s love for connected fitness. Customers are looking to elevate their At-Home fitness experience and we strive to deliver that game-changing experience. Our community has grown to 50,000+ in 18 months and we are working tirelessly to create never seen before experiences for them,” Raunaq Singh Anand said.

The Flextrainer+ is Bluetooth enabled and can connect seamlessly to any Android and iOS tablet or phone. It comes with on-demand trainer-led workouts just like the Flexbike and Flexrower. Users will be able to access the classes by trainers based in India and in Dubai. The company is also giving access to virtual videos via its Flexnest app with over 100 virtual walks in cities.

The Flextrainer+ also provides performance-tracking metrics and a real-time leaderboard to motivate those who are working out. The cross trainer is also compatible with the Flexnest heart rate monitor. It also comes with a six-month complimentary membership to the Flexnest app.