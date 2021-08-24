Five truly wireless earbuds that cost lesser than the Apple’s AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro continue to impress with its sound quality and comfortable design. Their claim to fame also includes the ability to seamlessly connect with Apple devices as well as Active noise-cancelling (ANC). No, doubt the AirPods Pro are the top-rated truly wireless earbuds but they are expensive and cost much more than rival buds. But don’t worry, the competition is slowly catching up and brands are offering similar features at lower price points. Here are five truly wireless earbuds with ANC but cost half the price of the AirPods Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro (Rs 9,990)

The new OnePlus Buds Pro succeed last year’s OnePlus Buds and add a number of features to the good sound signature of its predecessor. The new additions include much-awaited silicon tips as well as wireless charging and Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Features include Dolby Atmos support, Zen Mode Air, and personalised audio via OnePlus Audio ID. The buds also get an IP55 water and dust resistance certification.

Nothing ear (1) (Rs 5,999)

Nothing made a bang earlier this month with its newest earbuds, the Nothing ear (1). The earbuds come with a 34-hour battery life, 11.6mm drivers and three microphones on each earbud, and Active Noise Cancellation all in a weight of just 4.7g per earbud.

However, the earbuds stand out with their aesthetic, offering a one-of-a-kind semi-transparent design language that can be seen on the buds as well as its square case.

Oppo Enco X (Rs 9,990)

Oppo’s Enco X improves on the shortcomings of the Oppo Enco Free and features a clean-looking design with Active Noise Cancellation, up to 25 hours of battery life with the case, and a dual driver design that claims a good signature on both lower and higher frequencies.

The Oppo Enco X support LHDC wireless transmission for high-quality playback and come with a transparency mode.

The buds also support LHDC wireless transmission for high-quality playback and come with a transparency mode when you’re using the noise cancellation, IP54 rating, wireless charging, and triple microphones on each bud for a feature-packed experience.

Sony WF 1000XM3 (Rs 14,835)

Sony has been synonymous with sound for years and that experience drips into even their lesser expensive audio products like the WF-1000XM3 earbuds. The buds are the TWS version of the brand’s popular XM3 wireless headphones.

The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation and 32 hours of battery life. They also feature Alexa Voice Control and physical touch controls. A quick attention mode allows users to place a finger on the left earbud to instantly turn the volume down during conversations.

Jabra Elite 85t (Rs 15,999)

The Jabra Elite 85t come with powerful 12mm drivers and Active Noise Cancellation. They can provide up to 25 hours of battery life and 31 hours without ANC.The Elite 85t is also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

