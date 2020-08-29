Five smartwatch that can track the VO2 Max level in your body

Fossil Gen 5 starts at Rs 22,995 and is available in both online and offline markets. (Image: Fossil)

Many doctors and medical practitioners have said that if Covid-19 is detected in an early stage it can be treated before the virus is able to do much damage. To detect the virus at an early stage one must keep check on their body temperature regularly, blood oxygen levels, and many more.

If oxygen levels start depleting in your body it is one of the early signs for Covid-19. You can a keep tab on blood oxygen levels using a SpO2 pulse oximeter or can get a VO2 Max meter to keep a check on the maximum volume of oxygen your body can consume per minute per kilogram of body weight at the maximum performance. If oxygen intake levels fall, you need to be alert and check with a doctor.

A VO2 Max sensor also helps you keep track of your aerobic fitness levels. Improving fitness levels also helps improve your VO2 Max levels. There are several smartwatches that can track the VO2 Max level in your body, we have listed a few here.

Fossil Gen 5

With its latest software update, Fossil has enabled VO2 Max tracking for its Gen 5 smartwatch. It starts at Rs 22,995 and is available in both online and offline stores. The watch using resting heart rate and biometrics approximates overall fitness levels with the help of VO2 Max levels of your body.

Garmin Vivoactive 3

Garmin Vivoactive 3 is available at Rs 24,720 on Amazon. It comes with 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps like yoga, swimming, cycling and more. The watch can approximate your fitness levels with VO2 Max and fitness mode estimates. Additionally, the watch can help you take a look at your stress levels also.

Amazfit Stratos

Amazfit Stratos is one of the cheapest smartwatches you can get with a VO2 Max level tracker at Rs 12,999. The company claims that the watch can track every aspect of your daily fitness like distance travelled, calories burned, heart rate and more, while at the same time helping you optimise our performance with advanced VO2 Max metrics, exercise load and recovery time recommendations.

Casio G-shock GBD-H1000

Casio G-shock GBD-H1000 is a hybrid watch, which comes with smart features like message receipt notifications, call notifications, health tracking, exercise intensity tracking and more. The watch utilises a proprietary algorithm from FIRSTBEAT technologies that measures a body’s VO2 Max level, training status, training load, recovery time, training plan and more. The Casio G-shock GBD-H1000 is priced at Rs 39,995.

Garmin Forerunner 45

Garmin smartwatches are known for their accuracy in fitness tracking, and the Garmin Forerunner 45 is no slugger. At Rs 18,900 it comes with a number of features including VO2 Max level tracking. The watch tracks all of the user’s activity and then with the help of all the personal data provided by the user, it calculates the body’s VO2 Max levels. Other features include a GPS tracker, up to 7 days of battery life, incident detection and more.

