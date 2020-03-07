Five Oppo Watch features that Apple Watch Series 5 doesn’t offer

Here are the top five features that you might be missing on the Apple Watch Series 5. Here are the top five features that you might be missing on the Apple Watch Series 5.

Oppo’s first smartwatch is finally here, and it rivals Apple Watch Series 5. The smartwatch offers many features as the Apple Watch, but runs on Android, and it’s significantly cheaper. Sure, the Oppo Watch may have an uncanny resemblance to an Apple Watch at first glance, but it offers plenty of features and capabilities the Apple Watch lack.

Here’s a closer look at some of the features available on the Oppo Watch that you can’t get on the Apple Watch Series 5.

Sleep tracking

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with a ton of features, including a dedicated App Store and updated health features, but it lacks features like sleep tracking. The Oppo Watch does have a built-in sleep tracking, a feature that isn’t available on the Apple Watch Series 5. Oppo claims the watch monitors sleep quality by “generating a sleep report of the user’s duration of a deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time.” Users can install third-party sleeping tracking apps on the Apple Watch, but there’s no official Apple-made sleep tracking app yet.

Long battery life

Oppo claims its debut smartwatch can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, whereas the Apple Watch can last 18 hours on normal use. On paper, at least, Oppo Watch offers better battery life. But when it’s power saver mode is on, it can last up to 21 days with its built-in power mode.

Fast charging

That’s not all. Oppo Watch also supports Watch VOOC fast charging technology, which is claimed to fully charge the watch in 75 minutes, while 15 minutes of charging enough battery for it to last 8 hours. Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 5 takes 2.5 hours to fully charge, according to Apple.

A thinner design

One big advantage of the Oppo Watch over the Apple Watch is the difference between size and thickness. Thanks to the use of a “flexible hyperboloid display,” Oppo somehow managed to shave off bulkiness of the watch to 4.5mm, which is a great achievement for a watch with cellular connectivity, multiple sensors and a battery. At 10.7mm, Apple Watch Series 5 is thicker than the Oppo Watch.

Price difference

Apple Watch Series 5 starts at Rs 40,900 and comes with a lot of health and fitness features. But the Oppo Watch costs half (starts at Rs 15,000) the price of the Apple Watch and has many features, plus it works with both iPhone and Android. What it lacks though is access to the same high-quality apps and software features that you get with the Apple Watch.

