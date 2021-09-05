Five 4K webcams to consider for gamers and content creators

A webcam has become an essential input device for both laptops and desktops today, even more so considering the Covid-shift in work and academics. A decent 720p or 1080p webcam will suffice most people. However, if you’re into game-streaming or are a content creator who requires more resolution from their webcam’s output, a 4K webcam is likely what you’re looking at.

However, with the sheer number of options available, buying a 4K webcam can be a hectic affair. However, we have shortlisted a few options that are good webcams, some of which come with special features like night vision. Check them out below.

Peoplelink 4K-120 (Rs 60,000)

Peoplelink 4K-120 Peoplelink 4K-120

The Peoplelink 4K-120 is equipped with a number of features that you will also find on other products in this list. However, the main feature is the embedded night vision support. Additionally, the webcam also supports 4K – Auto Framer All in One. It can record up to 4K at 30fps.

Dell UltraSharp Webcam (Rs 24,500)

Dell Ultrasharp WebCam

The Dell Ultrasharp webcam comes with a minimal design compared to the others on the list. There is 5X zoom and a 65, 78 and 90-degree field of view. AI auto-framing and recording up to 60 fps in 1080p is also supported.

AverMedia PW513 (Rs 24,356)

AverMedia PW513 AverMedia PW513

The AverMedia PW513 can record video at 4K 30fps or up to 60fps in 1080p. it features 4x HD zoom, a 94-degree field-of-view and can swivel 360-degrees. It also comes with a 1/4-inch thread that can be used for attaching the webcam with a tripod and a physical privacy shutter.

Logitech Brio (Rs 26,690)

Logitech Brio Logitech Brio

The Logitech Brio is a great professional-grade 4K webcam that supports 60fps at 1080p and has a wide, adjustable field of view, which makes it great for gamers. The webcam is compatible with Skype for Business, Windows Hello, and many other commonly used tools and programmes. There is integrated IR-based facial recognition support which makes the product a great addition from the security point of view as well.

GoPro Hero 9 (Rs 36,160)

GoPro Hero 9 GoPro Hero 9

The GoPro Hero series is more action cameras than webcams. However, the quality of the recording, compact size, and the feature set of the Hero 9 make it a great option regardless, considering it can be used as a webcam if you have the latest camera firmware and a mounting option.