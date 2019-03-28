Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR, Inspire now available in India starting from Rs 6,999

Fitbit announced the launch of three new wearable devices, namely Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR and Fitbit Inspire in India. The new fitness bands start at Rs 6,999 going up to Rs 15,999. The devices were launched in the global markets earlier this month.

All the three devices are available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, and also in other retail outlets. The company also said that it will launch a fourth wearable band, the Fitbit Ace 2 later this year.

The company also plans a major redesign for the Fitbit app so that the users can personalise their dashboard, better understand their data, discover new content and connect with others on Fitbit’s social community.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition: Price, specifications

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is an everyday smartwatch with most of the core fitness and smart features of the regular Versa. These include automatic activity tracking, constant heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. The Versa Lite Edition comes with more than 15 goal-based exercise modes, it has connected GPS, support for smartphone notifications, and the company claims that it has four days plus battery life.

It also comes with an SpO2 sensor, which has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators for problems like sleep apnea. The Lite edition is also swimproof and has a one-button design. The price for the Versa Lite Edition is Rs 15,999, and the company says this is their most affordable smartwatch till date. The Versa Lite Edition will be available in white, lilac, mulberry, marina blue and charcoal.

Fitbit Inspire HR and Fitbit Inspire: Price, specifications

Fitbit Inspire HR has a 24/7 heart rate tracker, steps and activity tracking, along with support for tracking sleep. The device is priced at Rs 8,999, and has support for more than 15 goal-based exercise modes, can connect to GPS, and also include guided breathing. The Inspire HR will be available in black, lilac and two-tone black and white.

Fitbit Inspire costs Rs 6,999. It has the essential health and fitness features including automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, reminders to move and timer and stopwatch apps to help users stay on track. The Inspire is available in black and sangria.

Both Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR have a swimproof design with a touchscreen display, support for smartphone notifications, and up to 5 days of battery life for day to night wear.

Fitbit Ace 2: Specifications

The Ace 2 is aimed at children aged six and above. It has a swimproof design with a bumper to protect the screen during child-related activities all day long. It will have bolder colour options and accessories that include patterned designs to appeal to children.

The Ace 2 will also see Fitbit introduce animated clock faces, motivating challenges to keep kids moving, and colourful avatars and cover photos to personalise their profiles within the Fitbit app. Parents will have to create a Fitbit family account in order to set up the Ace 2 with their child’s account, which helps them stay on top of their kids’ activities.