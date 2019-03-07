Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR, Inspire and Ace 2 launched: Price, specifications

Fitbit has announced the launch of four new wearable devices, which are Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Ace 2. The products have a starting price of Rs 6,999 going up to Rs 15,999, with the devices aimed at developing countries. Fitbit says the India launch date for all four products will be confirmed soon.

Advertising

Fitbit is also planning a major redesign to its Fitbit app which will let users further personalise their dashboard, better understand their health data, discover new content and connect with others on Fitbit’s social community.

“With our newest products, we’re delivering high-quality, easy-to-use wearables that are more affordable, so getting healthy can be accessible to people of all ages and activity levels – even those who have never tried a wearable,” James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit said in a press statement. Here’s a look at the four new Fitbit devices and their India prices.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is an everyday smartwatch with most of the core fitness and smart features of the regular Versa. These include automatic activity tracking, constant heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Advertising

The Versa Lite Edition comes with more than 15 goal-based exercise modes, it has connected GPS, support for smartphone notifications, and the company is promising four days plus battery life.

It also comes with an SpO2 sensor, which has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators for problems like sleep apnea. The Lite edition is also swimproof and has a one-button design.

The price for the Versa Lite Edition is Rs 15,999, and the company claims this is their most affordable smartwatch till date.

Fitbit Inspire HR and Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire HR has a 24/7 heart rate tracker, steps and activity tracking, along with support for tracking sleep. The device, which is priced at Rs 8,999, also has support for more than 15 goal-based exercise modes, can connect to GPS, and also include guided breathing.

Fitbit Inspire will cost Rs 6,999. It has the essential health and fitness features including automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking,reminders to move and timer and stopwatch apps to help users stay on track.

Both Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR have a swimproof design with a touchscreen display, support for smartphone notifications, and up to 5 days of battery life for day to night wear.

Fitbit Ace 2

Fitbit Ace 2 is aimed at children aged six and above. This Ace 2 has a new swimproof design with a bumper to protect the screen during child-related activities all day long. It will have bolder colour options and accessories that include patterned designs to appeal to children.

Advertising

Ace 2 will also see Fitbit introduce animated clock faces, motivating challenges to keep kids moving, and colourful avatars and cover photos to personalise their profiles within the Fitbit app. Parents will have to create a Fitbit family account in order to set up Ace 2 with their child’s account, which helps them stay on top of their kids’ activities. The price for this will be Rs 6,999.