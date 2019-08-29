Fitbit Versa 2: This Apple Watch competitor has an OLED display and Amazon Alexa support

Fitbit has announced its new smartwatch called the Versa 2. The successor to the original Versa has a mic on the device and comes with built-in Alexa voice assistant from Amazon, as well as Spotify app. Apart from this, the smartwatch also comes with sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake and packed with more advanced health, fitness and smart features.

The Fitbit Versa 2 users can view apps, call, calendar and text notifications right from their wrists. If they have paired the smartwatch with an Android phone, they will also be able to use the on-device microphone for replying to texts and notifications from the watch. The Versa 2 has an OLED display.

According to the company, users can choose from nearly 3,000 apps and clock faces for personalising the stats and access the apps on the watch. The Versa 2 smartwatch comes with a new precision-crafted swim-proof design and the company claims that its battery can last over 5+ days on a single charge.

The watch has gone for pre-orders in the global markets and the company has said that the Versa 2 will hit the Indian market starting September 15. Users can buy the Versa 2 from Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers offline and online on Amazon and Flipkart starting September 15. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 20,999 in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminum case, and stone with a mist grey case.

There is also a Fitbit Versa Special Edition which is available for Rs 22,999 in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminum case and smoke with a mist grey case. The arrival of Fitbit Versa 2 comes days ahead of Apple Watch Series 5.

Apart from the Versa 2 smartwatch, Fitbit has also launched Fitbit Aria Air, which is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be sold across Reliance Digital, Croma and other major retailers offline and online on Amazon and Flipkart. The Aria Air is a Bluetooth scale that tracks weight and syncs with the Fitbit app to calculate BMI, giving the user a comprehensive view of your trends over time. Finally, the Fitbit Premium subscription will be available this fall, priced at Rs. 819 per month or Rs. 6,999 a year.