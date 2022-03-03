Fitbit recalls Ionic smartwatch after multiple burn reports

Fitbit today announced that the company is recalling its Fitbit Ionic smartwatch after 78 users reported burns after wearing the wearable. The company also stated that it has received over 100 reports of battery overheating.

“Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches,” Fitbit said in a statement.

Of the reported burn injuries, the company received two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

The company also said that the reported cases represent less than 0.01 percent of the number of units sold. About a million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches were sold in the US, with an additional 693,000 sold internationally.

Regardless, the company recommends you stop using the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch immediately if you have one. The brand is also offering prepaid packaging for returns and is offering a refund of $299 (about Rs 22,600) to its users.

Users who want to get in touch with the company for a refund can do so at this dedicated website. Fitbit also notes that Ionic owners will also get a 40 per cent discount code for a new Fitbit product.

The Fitbit Ionic was launched back in 2017 after Fitbit acquired Pebble. One of the first wearables to come with a built-in SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) sensor, the Fitbit Ionic didn’t really offer a lot of other smart features.

However, the watch’s battery life was one of its best aspects at the time. The watch was discontinued three years later in 2020.