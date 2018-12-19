Fitbit OS 3.0 update now available for Ionic and Versa adds support for new third-party apps

Fitbit has started rolling out Fitbit OS 3.0 update to its Ionic and Versa smartwatches. The update adds more fitness information logging features along with support for new third-party apps. With the update, user will be able to view more health information at a glance like a more detailed exercise view and sleep data.

Users will now be able to quickly log their water intake and weight as well. Fitbit OS 3.0 update adds support for third-party apps like Couch to 5K, Genius Wrist, MySwimPro, Achu Health and more. The company has also announced that it will be adding support for FitBark, Gold’s AMP for Fitbit, MindBody, Noonlight and TRX in early 2019.

Achu Health is one of the most notable apps in this list, which tracks a users body for unusual temperature spikes, predicting potential illnesses. This update is going to skip the Charge 3, which means users will have to wait to get third-party app support.

The company has also teased that it will be releasing a new update for its devices in 2019 focused on female health tracking. It will track more female-specific health details like family planning, menopause tracking and much more.

Fitbit recently announced that they shipped over one million units of their Versa smartwatch globally within six weeks of its launch. They also announced that more than 18,000 developers joined its developer community and over 900 apps and clock faces have already been built.