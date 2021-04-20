Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with focus on fashion

Fitbit has announced the launch of its latest fitness tracker; Fitbit Luxe, which has been designed to help users take a more holistic approach to their health and wellness. The device comes with stress management tools, automatic activity, and sleep tracking. The health tracker features a Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app to help users identify changes that could be caused by increased stress or fatigue.

Design and Features

Fitbit Luxe’s design is said to be inspired by the human body and has a jewelry-like look. The device has been designed using a modern take on traditional jewelry-making techniques using a design process called metal injection molding to create Luxe’s stainless steel case, according to the company. The Fitbit luxe comes with 24/7 heart rate tracking to track daily heart rate in real-time and can also measure the number of calories burned. The device offers over 20 different on-wrist exercise modes including golf, pilates, tennis, running, biking or hiking, among others. Users can connect GPS from their smartphone to see real-time pace and distance.



Must Read | Fitbit Charge 4 review: Fitness tracker for the really active users

There is a feature called Active Zone Minutes, which is personalized for tracking activities that can measure the time spent in each heart rate zone. The device offers Reminders to Move feature that will help encourage users to stay active. The company is offering six months of Fitbit Premium with Luxe for added support and deeper analysis of the user’s data. Fitbit Premium offers more than 200 guided audio and video workouts from certified personal trainers and brands such as Aaptiv, barre3, Daily Burn, obé and POPSUGAR. Users can renew the Premium subscription at Rs 99 per month or at Rs 999 per year in 18 languages after the trial period ends.

The sleek fitness tracker features a color touchscreen and is said to offer five days of battery life on a single charge. In addition to all the health tracking features, users can also set alarms and use the stopwatch, and timer. Users can customize call, text, and smartphone notifications, and also set bedtime reminders using the device. Luxe is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and features Google Fast Pair.



Pricing, availability, and variants

The Fitbit Luxe will be available in India soon on Fitbit.com/in and major retailers at a price of Rs 10,999. There is a gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition, which features a Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel, which will be available at Rs 17,999.