scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Fitbit sued in Australia for misleading consumers on faulty devices

The ACCC, which is seeking penalties and injunctions, said their case includes 58 examples of consumers who were allegedly misled by Fitbit when they complained about faulty devices.

Fitbit claimed consumers will not be entitled to a refund unless they returned a faulty product within 45 days of purchase or shipment, which is in not in accordance with Australian Consumer Law. (Image credit: Fitbit)

Australia’s competition regulator has begun court proceedings against Fitbit LLC for allegedly making false or misleading claims to consumers about their guarantee rights on faulty devices, it said on Monday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between May 2020 and February 2022, Fitbit claimed consumers will not be entitled to a refund unless they returned a faulty product within 45 days of purchase or shipment, which is in not in accordance with Australian Consumer Law.

“All consumers have… automatic consumer guarantee rights that cannot be excluded, restricted or modified. The consumer guarantee rights exist in addition to any warranties offered by manufacturers,” said ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb.

ALSO READ |Neuralink’s ‘show and tell’ delayed by one month, Elon Musk says

The regulator said Australian Consumer Law does not impose a 45-day refund period, nor do consumer rights in respect of faulty replacement goods depend on when the original product was purchased.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress

Additionally, Fitbit told consumers that once they received a replacement device for an originally faulty product, they were not entitled to a second replacement if Fitbit’s two-year ‘limited warranty period’ for the original device had expired, ACCC alleged.

The Google-owned company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ACCC, which is seeking penalties and injunctions, said their case includes 58 examples of consumers who were allegedly misled by Fitbit when they complained about faulty devices.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 10:28:34 am
Next Story

Three held over gangrape of 16-yr-old girl in Tripura

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement