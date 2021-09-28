Fitbit Charge 5 now available for sale in India; Fitbit Premium gets new updates

Fitbit has announced that its Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker will now be available in India via the official Fitbit India website. The company is also rolling out updates for Fitbit Premium users along with new features to enhance the user experience

The company has partnered with Calm, to give Fitbit Premium users in-app access to 30 curated pieces of sleep and stress-reducing Calm content. Fitbit Sense smartwatch users will get access to guided sessions by Calm.

The company is also rolling out features including Snore & Noise Detect for the company’s Sense and Versa 3 smart wearables. This will allow users to better understand their sleeping environments. The microphone on the Sense or Versa 3 will analyse sound every few seconds to help monitor snoring and ambient noise levels while sleeping. The sound analysis will allow users to discover the reason for their sleep getting disrupted.

Fitbit Charge 5 price in India, specifications

Fitbit Charge 5 smart band will now be available in India at Rs 14,999. The key feature is the ECG capability, which will soon start rolling out in select countries. However, the ECG feature is listed as coming soon, and Fitbit says it will work with the company’s compatible ECG app to assess the user’s heart for atrial fibrillation or heart rhythm irregularity. Keep in mind that like all smart watches and fitness trackers, the ECG function is not intended for medical diagnosis.

The device will be available at Fitbit.com/in and will come with a six-month premium membership plan. Fitbit Charge 5 packs a 1.04-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with an Always-on mode. The fitness tracker does not feature any buttons and is designed using aluminium, glass, and resin. The wearable device comes with a silicone band.

Charge 5 comes with 24/7 heart tracking and provides notifications based on the results. The fitness tracker also tracks breathing rate, skin temperature variation, and SpO2 or blood oxygen monitoring as well.