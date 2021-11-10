Fitbit Charge 5 gets ECG, Blood Glucose tracking in India

Fitbit has officially rolled out a set of new features coming to its Charge 5 fitness tracker and related products. The new update features an electrocardiogram (ECG) app, a Daily Readiness Score feature, and the Blood Glucose Tracking tool that wasn’t available in India previously.

Electrocardiogram (ECG) app

When the Fitbit Charge 5 made its debut in September, it did not come included with an ECG feature. But now, the tracker is set to be the first in the series to come with an on-device ECG app that picks readings from your heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation on-wrist.

Holding your fingers to the stainless-steel panels on the sides for 30 seconds whilst remaining still will give you a reading and a deeper insight into your heart health.

Blood Glucose Logging

Diabetic Fitbit users in India will now be able to track their glucose levels and see how it changes throughout the day. Users can log in their blood glucose levels and set personalised target ranges to compare and see how external factors such as activity, sleep, and food intake impact their glucose levels over time. In a future update, Fitbit Premium members will also be able to see how often their sugar levels fall within their target range over a 30-day period.

Daily Readiness Score

The Daily Readiness Score is a new premium-only feature that uses your Fitbit data to determine whether you are ready to work out or prioritise recovery. Your Fitbit device monitors your daily activity, heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep patterns to recommend a healthy regime every morning.

A high score indicates that you are ready for a higher-intensity workout session, while a low score means that you are fatigued and need to rest. The Daily Readiness Score feature is currently available to Fitbit Premium members using the Sense, Versa3, Versa 2, Luxe, Inspire 2, and the latest Charge 5 devices. You can find more information on Daily Readiness Score here.

The Fitbit Premium membership ($9.99 per month) also offers multiple benefits such as monitoring your stress levels and sleep score. It also includes a Health Metric Dashboard that tracks the level of oxygen in your blood, skin temperature, breathing rate, and your resting heart rate.

Additionally, Fitbit has announced that they will be adding new video and audio workouts, and other fitness and nutrition-related content from popular brands in the future.