Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS and Spotify launched in India: Price, other details

Fitbit has announced its Fitbit Charge 4 tracker in India, which comes with features like built-in GPS, Spotify, sleep tracking and other new features. The Fitbit Charger 4 will start at a price of Rs 14,999 in India for the black, rosewood and storm blue/black colour options. There will also be a Charge 4 in a Special Edition priced at Rs 16,999 which will come in a granite reflective/black woven band along with a classic black band, which can be swapped for workouts.

Fitbit says that Charge 4 will be available in India from April 2020, though an exact date has not been given. It will likely be made available in stores after the lockdown lifts, which will continue in India till April 14, 2020. Fitbit has also announced new accessory bands and colours for the Charge 4, which includes REPREVE recycled woven reflective bands in midnight and rosewood, silicone sport bands in evergreen and frost white; and premium Horween hand-crafted leather in black. These accessories will start at Rs 2,999 and will also be compatible with Charge 3.

Fitbit Charge 4 specifications, features

Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS and Spotify, up to 7 days of battery and is swimproof as well. One new feature is Active Zone Minutes, which is coming to the Fitbit Charge 4 first and will later roll out to the Fitbit smartwatches.

This is the first Fitbit tracker to come with built-in GPS, which means users can leave their phone at home when going outside for a run or walk or other outdoor activities. Users will also be able to access seven GPS-enabled exercise modes, including a new outdoor workout mode for any outdoor activity like hiking, running or a brisk walk.

After completing a GPS-enabled workout, the device can sync to show a GPS-powered heat map in the Fitbit app where one can see the workout intensity, based on your different heart rate zones along the route taken.

The Active Zone Minutes is new personalised standard, which is based on the user’s resting heart rate and age; it will track any workout, be it indoor biking to yoga. It measures the time a user spends in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes.

Users will earn credit for each minute of moderate activity in fat burn zone, and double the credit for vigorous activity in cardio and peak zones. Users will get real-time alerts on their wrist each time they change zones so they can push harder or scale back to make workouts more efficient. Users will be able to see the summary of their heart rate zones in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit says the Active Zone Minutes feature is based on recommendations from leading health organisations, including the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association. The recommendation is getting 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week for better health.

Fitbit Charge 4 will get the smart wake feature, which has so far been limited to Fitbit smartwatches. The feature uses machine learning to wake the user at the optimal time. The Sleep Score, which provides deeper insights into sleep patterns will also be available on Charge 4.

The fitness tracker also comes with a relative SpO2 sensor, which will let users see an estimate of the oxygen level variability in their bloodstream.

This is also the first Fitbit tracker with Spotify, and will let users play their favourite playlists and songs, along with the options to choose the music, play, shuffle, skip content, and even like songs from the wrist itself. Other than the fitness tracker also gives notifications for calls, text, apps, etc and supports quick replies on Android, like with the other trackers.

The Charge 4 also comes with regular fitness and health tracking features seen on the previous trackers including Cardio Fitness level and Score, reminders to move, tracking for female health, option for food, water and weight logging, etc.

