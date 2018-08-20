Fitbit Charge 3 with swim tracking launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Fitbit Charge 3 with swimming track launched in India for a price of Rs 14,999 Fitbit Charge 3 with swimming track launched in India for a price of Rs 14,999

Fitbit, the fitness wearables brand announced the Fitbit Charge 3, adding a new member to its Charge lineup. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the Indian market, the new Fitbit Charge 3 features an aluminium body and a touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Fitbit’s latest Charge wearable is water resistant (up to 50 meters) and offers swim tracking. The company has enhanced its 24/7 PurePulse heart rate technology for better accuracy during exercise as compared to Charge 2. Further, the Fitbit Charge 3 now comes with a new inductive button instead of the physical button found on the previous iteration. The new Fitbit Charge wearable comes with haptic feedback and 40 per cent brighter screen area as compared to the Charge 2. Fitbit has added several features to the Charge 3 along with female health tracking that was introduced on Fitbit Versa. The company has incorporated relative SpO2 sensor on Charge 3 to track sleep disturbance.

The new Charge 3 offers over 15 goal-based exercise modes that include swimming, running etc. Users can set goals for calories burned, distance or duration, and check real-time statistics as well. In addition, users will be able to check app notifications, for instance, Facebook and Uber, calls, calendar, and texts on the new wearable. They will also be able to accept and reject calls. Further, Android users will get the option to quickly reply to messages on-the-go. Fitbit cited that the Fitbit leaderboard and calendar will be coming soon with a future update.



The new Fitbit wearable comes in two variant- Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition. The Special Edition comes with either white silicone ports band with a graphite aluminium case or lavender woven band with a rose gold aluminium case. Compatible with both Android and iOS platform, the new Fitbit Charge 3 will be made available for purchase in India starting November 2018, across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers, and online portals Amazon and Flipkart. However, Fitbit has not mentioned the pricing of the Special Edition for the Indian market. Fitbit Charge 3 will come in either in black with a graphite aluminium case or blue-grey with a rose gold aluminium case.

