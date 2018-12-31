Fitbit Charge 3 with OLED display, heart rate sensor launched in India: Price, specs

Fitbit Charge 3 has been launched in India, the company’s latest fitness wearable. The successor to the Charge 2 features a touchscreen OLED display, lightweight design, and advanced fitness features. The wearable was originally announced in India back in August, and has just hit retail shelves.

Fitbit Charge 3 is priced at Rs 13,990 and will be available starting January 1 through Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers offline and online in India. Fitbit also plans to bring a special edition of the Charge 3 to India soon. It will go on sale for Rs 15,990.

The Charge 3 has an aluminum body and is lighter than the Charge 2. It also comes with a 40 per cent larger OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, that is now touch-enabled. Consumers will find the same features as the Charge 2 such as Connected GPT, continues heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, sleep tracking, etc.

With the Charge 3, Fitbit has also introduced Goal-based exercise modes, allowing users to set a specific calorie burned, duration or distance goal for more than 15 exercise modes including swimming, running, yoga, etc. The company claims the Fitbit Charge 3’s battery can easily last up to 7 days on a single charge. The fitness band is compatible with both iOS and Android platform.

Fitbit Charge 3 will be available in either black with a graphite aluminum case or blue gray with rose gold aluminum case. Accessories cost between Rs 2,990 to Rs 4490. As mentioned earlier, Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition will also hit the Indian market soon. The special edition model comes with an NFC chip, which is missing from the regular model.