Fitbit announces OS 4.1 update with more features for its smartwatches

Fitbit OS 4.1 has been announced, which will bring new features to the company’s range of smartwatches. Fitbit was recently acquired by Google for $2.1 billion. Fitbit says the update adds new sleep features, more functionality straight from the home screen, along with new capabilities for Amazon Alexa. The new Versa 2 smartwatch will also get an new advanced heart rate algorithm with this update.

Fitbit also claims that the new OS update will not impact battery life on Versa. The new OS 4.1 update is bringing features to Versa 2, Fitbit Ionic and the entire Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches.

Fitbit OS 4.1 will have a new smart wake feature, which is a silent on-device alarm that the user can set to wake them up with subtle vibrations. Users will get their nightly Sleep Score on the device, giving them a quick recap of the quality of the night’s sleep, along with other sleep stats and data.

There’s also a new agenda app to help users manage their daily schedule on-the-go. A new clock face switcher will let users store up to five of their favourite clock faces on the device itself and these can be easily swapped from the device in the new OS, instead of relying on the app. The new OS also brings a five-star rating system within the Fitbit App Gallery, allowing users to rate and recommend their favorite apps and clock faces within the Fitbit user community.

For Fitbit Versa 2, the OS 4.1 update is adding the always-on display mode with five additional clock face options. These feature full health and fitness stats with faster transitions between always-on and active views. Fitbit says that the battery life on Versa 2 will last for double of other smartwatches, even when it is used in the always-on display mode. For Amazon Alexa, the functionality has also been expanded for Versa 2 users. Users can now rely on voice commands to start any of the 20 exercises from their wrist.

The new OS 4.1 update is adds a battery related feature, which will kick-in to notify when battery is running low. It will automatically disable select features so the smartwatch can stay in use.

Fitbit also announced a new innovative algorithm that will deliver what it claims will be the best heart rate tracking experience yet on the Versa 2. The new PurePulse algorithm has been designed in-house by Fitbit R&D experts and uses machine learning to recognise the unique signature of heart rate in the optical sensor, leading to higher accuracy overall.

For Fitbit premium users, a service which costs Rs 819 per month in India, there is an expanded library of new workouts from third parties, and more motivational tools like new guided programs and activity challenges.

There’s also a new personalised wellness report to get an in-depth analysis of activity, sleep, heart rate and weight trend data for the previous 30 days or past year for long-time users. These Fitbit data reports can also be shared with healthcare professionals, personal trainer or nutritionist to review a user’s health trends over time.

The Premium’s library workouts now includes sessions from trainers at Daily Burn and POPSUGAR, alongside yoga sessions from Down Dog and Yoga Studio by Gaiam. Premium members also gain access to a new “mindfulness” section in the Discover tab of the Fitbit app.

FitbitOS 4.1 will begin rolling out to Fitbit smartwatch users the first week of December. Fitbit Premium members can already access many of the latest updates, with the rest rolling out on an ongoing basis in the coming months.