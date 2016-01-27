Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
FiiO X7 Android audio player launched in India at Rs 49,990

By: Tech Desk | Updated: January 27, 2016 8:16:02 pm
FiiO X7 is an audio player with Android built into it
FiiO has announced the launch of its Android-based audio player X7 in India. The digital audio player is the first of its kind and costs a whopping Rs 49,990.

FiiO is popular for its audio devices and has a loyal base for its digital audio converters. Its audio players, FiiO X3 and M3 have been highly impressive with the audio quality.

“In today’s era of music streaming services, high-resolution audio is often overlooked at the price of convenience. The FiiO X7 changes that,” says Raghav Somani, CEO, Headphone Zone.

FiiO X7 brings premium quality build and Android to a music player. It will be available for purchase at Headphone Zone.

