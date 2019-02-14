FiiO launches BTR1K portable Bluetooth amplifier in India for Rs 3,890

FiiO has launched BTR1K, its new portable high-fidelity Bluetooth Amplifier in India. Priced at Rs 3,890, the amplifier will be available for purchase via the company’s official site and online, offline retail stores as well.

Powered by a Qualcomm QCC 3005 Bluetooth chip, the new FiiO BTR1K amplifier claims to support aptX, aptX low latency, SBC and AAC codecs among others.

The 205 mAh battery in the BTR1K takes one and a half hours to fully charge. It claims to give a playback of around 8 hours. The standby time of the amplifier is reported to be around 140 hours.

The design of BTR1K Bluetooth amplifier is the same as that of its predecessor BTR1. It has an aluminium alloy body with an added multi-function button for quick operation of pair/play/pause.

BTR1K is equipped with Qualcomm’s cVc noise cancellation technology, which automatically adjusts the microphone and actively suppresses background noise for clear audio on calls. The Bluetooth amplifier can also be paired to other compatible devices with a tap using the NFC wireless short-range communication protocol, entirely avoiding the traditional pairing process.

Users can also connect the smartphone to the BTR1K via Bluetooth, and then connect the BTR1K to the car’s audio system via a 3.5mm audio cable. It allows to play music through car’s speakers and also allows to answer calls, hands-free.

The amplifier also has fast pair Bluetooth functionality with Android device, compatibility with Siri in iOS, a Type-C connector, USB DAC functionality without the need for Drivers, 32 levels of volume adjustment, status indicator lights and attachment clips.